LUSAKA BASED LAWYER MULENGA QUESTIONS THE TIMING OF THE PUBLIC GATHERING BILL





Simon Mulenga a Lusaka based legal practitioner said that the proposed Public Gatherings Bill, which mandates notifying the police three days before any gathering of three or more people is serious cause of concern.





He argues that this requirement turns citizens into subjects needing permission to meet, while the party in power officials are largely exempt from these restrictions, undermining equality before the law.





Further, Mulenga raised concerns about the timing of the Bill, suggesting a push to limit democracy amidst political tensions and questionable conduct by some members of parliament.





He stressed the need for broad consultations with various societal sectors before enacting laws that impact public freedoms, emphasizing that hasty legislation can threaten democratic principles and constitutional rights.