LUSAKA BASED TIKTOKER NABBED FOR HATE SPEECH AND HARASSMENT👇



WARNING TO ALL WOULD-BE OFFENDERS



September 05,2025-The Zambia Police Service wishes to sternly warn all would-be offenders that any person who engages in criminal conduct, whether physically or through the use of cyberspace, will be pursued, apprehended, and prosecuted in accordance with the Laws of Zambia.





In line with this warning, the Zambia Police Service reports that a suspect running a TikTok page under the name Biblevegass has been apprehended.





The suspect has been identified as Hendrix Mumbi Mulenga, aged 38, of an unmarked house number in Chelston, who is also employed as an Assistant Driller at a named Drilling Company.





He has since been detained in police custody for:



1. Prohibition of Humiliation and Harassment contrary to Section 22 of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025.



2. Expressing Hatred Towards Tribe or Race contrary to Section 70(1) of Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





The Zambia Police Service reiterates its commitment to ensuring that the cyberspace and physical environment remain safe and free from harassment, hate speech, and all forms of criminality. We urge members of the public to use social media responsibly and in line with the law.





The public is further reminded that freedom of expression does not entail the right to abuse, harass, or incite hatred. Anyone found abrogating the law will be dealt with firmly.





Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER