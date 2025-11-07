Lusaka businessman Trevor Ng’andu, popularly known as “Uncle T,” has been involved in a serious road accident between Mazabuka and Monze.





Uncle T was driving a Mercedes-Benz with three other passengers on board when the vehicle collided with a Toyota Hiace.



He was heading south from Lusaka at the time of the accident.





Police have not yet confirmed the full details or issued an official statement.





Uncle T’s condition is reported to be stable, while the condition of the three passengers is not yet known.



-Nkani