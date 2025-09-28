LUSAKA BUSINESSWOMAN SUES GOVT OVER STRAY BULLET INJURY SEEKING K1.5 MILLION COMPENSATION





By Nelson Zulu



A Lusaka Businesswoman, Maureen Mwape has sued the Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha and the Zambia Police in the Lusaka High court seeking compensation amounting to K1.5 million for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.





According to the statement of claim, the incident occurred on July 13, 2024 at Ms. Mwape’s residence in Kanyama compound when a stray bullet discharged from an ak-47 in the custody of a Zambia Police officer struck her lower right abdomen.





Ms. Mwape submits that the bullet penetrated her lower right abdomen, causing grievous harm and severe abdominal injuries, forcing emergency treatment at Kanyama level one hospital and later a referral to the university teaching hospital, where the bullet pellet was surgically removed about 15 hours after the shooting.





She has explained that she suffered extensive trauma, psychological distress and financial loss, and that the injuries have prevented her from continuing her trading business, which generated a monthly profit of K19,000 prior to the incident.





The lawsuit alleges negligence and breach of duty by police officers tasked with public safety, and further says reports to Kanyama police command and the Lusaka district command have yielded no assistance or support.





Ms. Mwape is now seeking K1.5 million in compensation for grievous bodily harm, damages for injury, suffering and loss of income, interest at the commercial bank lending rate from date of injury, special damages to be assessed by the court, costs and any other orders the court deems fit.



