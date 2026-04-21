LUSAKA CENTRAL SEAT NEEDS KNOWLEDGEABLE MP – KAVINDELE



Former Republican Vice President Enock Kavindele has stressed that Lusaka Central Constituency needs a knowledgeable Member of Parliament to represent its unique profile.





He explained that the area hosts critical institutions such as the United Nations, embassies and State House, requiring informed leadership.





Mr. Kavindele declined to endorse any candidate, saying he wanted to ensure fair play in the race.





So far, the seat has attracted wide calls for Dickson Jere to contest against incumbent Mulambo Haimbe, and Munir Zulu, among others.