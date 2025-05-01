LUSAKA CITY BUS DRIVERS DECLARE SUPPORT FOR HH’S 2026 BID



April 30, 2025



Lusaka – Bus drivers from several major Lusaka City bus stations have officially endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema’s candidature in the upcoming 2026 general elections, citing his government’s achievements and fulfillment of campaign promises made in 2021.



The endorsement was made during a courtesy visit by drivers from Downtown, Kulima Tower, City Market, and Lumumba bus stations to the UPND National Party Secretariat at Anderson Kambela Mazoka House.



Speaking on behalf of the group, Kulima Tower Bus Station Chairman Nicholas Banda, popularly known as “Faza,” said the drivers have witnessed significant changes under President Hichilema’s leadership.



Mr. Banda mentioned the removal of political party cadres from bus stations as a key promise fulfilled, along with other social and economic benefits.



“We have seen what President Hakainde Hichilema has done for us and our families. Free education, employment of teachers and health workers, the increased Constituency Development Fund, and the cash-for-work initiative are all real achievements,” Mr. Banda stated.



He further emphasized that the drivers would rally behind President Hichilema in the 2026 elections, saying there was no better alternative.



In welcoming the bus drivers at the UPND Secretariat, UPND National Chairman, Mr. Collins Maoma, thanked the drivers for their continued discipline and support.



Mr. Maoma further urged them to remain engaged and assist in mobilizing support for the party ahead of the 2026 general elections.



“Winning an election is about numbers. Let us not sit back and relax; mobilization must continue,” Mr. Maoma said. He encouraged the drivers to remain in close communication with his office and not hesitate to raise concerns affecting their operations.



The UPND Media Team has confirmed the party’s gratitude for the endorsement and pledged ongoing engagement with grassroots stakeholders such as bus drivers.



