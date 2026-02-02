Lusaka City Council has moved from zero to hero financially



Kalikiliki ward Councilor Shadreck Chimwanga writes ;



Liftery Ndaba has made it! As a councillor , I’m compelled to share my testimony of the remarkable transformation at Lusaka City Council under his leadership as Town Clerk, alongside Mr. Phiri as Director of Finance, and many others not forgetting ba mayor. Before they took office, the council was plagued by alias, ghost workers, and crippling arrears.

Workers were crying, protesting, and complaining about unpaid salaries and allowances. The streets were dirty, facilities were run-down, and the council’s finances were in shambles. It was a shame to be a council worker, and people would stigmatize you just because of your affiliation. But those days are over, thanks to Mr. Ndaba and his team.





But the moment they took over, everything changed. The problems that had plagued the council for years began to disappear. The streets are now cleaner, facilities are renovated,and workers are paid on time. Toilets are renovated, offices are modernized, and Wi-Fi connects every corner of the Civic Centre. The council chamber is at a verge of being renovated, and CDF disbursements are faster than ever,slowly turning Kalikiliki Ward into half London.





Most importantly, they’ve brought up mechanisms for the council to generate revenue, making Lusaka City Council the most financially stable it has ever been. This financial stability has enabled them to implement various projects and improvements, benefiting the people of Lusaka.





I attribute this transformation to Mr. Ndaba, Mr. Phiri, and many others who are working tirelessly behind the scenes. They’re a formidable team, dedicated to their work, and always available to serve. Unlike other town clerks, Mr. Ndaba is always in the office, clearing documents, and attending to every client with dedication. He’s a rare breed of leader who goes to meetings and comes back on time, ensuring that work doesn’t suffer.





Lusaka was once the lowest, but since they took over, it’s become the most well-performing city in Zambia. It’s a shining example of efficiency and transparency, and I proudly say that Lusaka cannot be compared to any other city. Workers are no longer complaining about unpaid salaries or house rentals, and our facilities are a testament to their hard work. I’ve seen it firsthand – Mr. Ndaba, Mr. Phiri, and their team are game-changers.





Mr. Ndaba is representing the government very well, and has removed the shame that Lusaka had been carrying for so long. It’s no longer shameful to be a worker in Lusaka, thanks to his hard work. He’s done a remarkable job on behalf of the President of Zambia, and I’m sure His Excellency is very happy with the progress being made in Lusaka.





But I also want to address a sad trend that’s been happening at the Civic Centre. We’ve seen instances where hardworking individuals are fought by unknown people, left centre and right, until they’re chased away and transferred to far-off places. It’s a tactic used by haters to undermine progress and chase away good people. And sadly, some people are just born to do evil.

They hide behind Christianity, gender, or other masks, but their intentions are clear. They ask for favours or try to push their own agendas, and when they’re refused, they become enemies. They’re the ones spreading negativity and trying to bring others down. But we’re not going to let them succeed.





We appreciate Mr. Ndaba, Mr. Phiri, and their team, and we want them to continue doing what they’re doing. They’re upright men, ones I’ve never met in my life, and they deserve recognition. In fact, I believe Mr. Ndaba is worthy of higher office, such as Lusaka Province Minister. Let’s support Mr. Ndaba, Mr. Phiri, and their team, and give them the backing they deserve.



God bless you 🙏