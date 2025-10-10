LUSAKA CITY COUNCIL OFFICER ALLEGEDLY CHARGES INTERNATIONAL YOUTUBER FOR FILMING WITHOUT PERMIT





An international YouTuber, Davud Akhundzada from Azerbaijan—a country located between Western Asia and Eastern Europe—has reportedly been charged K500 by a Lusaka City Council officer for allegedly filming without a permit at Soweto Market.





Akhundzada, who has visited over 61 countries including Zambia, is known for creating travel content that highlights local cultures, street life, and marketplaces around the world.





According to his recent vlog, the incident occurred while he was recording at Soweto Market, when an individual believed to be a Council police officer approached and informed him that he required official permission from the Lusaka City Council to film in the area.



The YouTuber alleged that the officer initially demanded K1,000 but later accepted K500 after negotiations. He expressed disappointment over the experience, describing it as exploitative and labeling it a “scam.”



The video has since drawn widespread attention on social media, with Zambians calling on the Lusaka City Council to issue a statement clarifying the legality of the officer’s conduct.





Observers have cautioned that such incidents could harm Zambia’s image as a tourist-friendly and content-creator–welcoming destination, particularly in an era where digital storytelling plays a key role in promoting travel and cultural exchange.





Story courtesy of Sun FM Zambia

