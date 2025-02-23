LUSAKA DRIVERS DRIVEN TO TEARS BY THE SIGHT OF AN OLD WOMAN SELLING ROASTED MAIZE IN THE RAIN



Life can be harsh sometimes, there are people who toil day and night just to raise a K100 to feed their family.





Yesterday in Lusaka, the sight of an old woman by the roadside sitting in the rain with an old umbrella covered in dirty rain water fearing to move and lose her capital weakened a renowned accountant who broke into tears remembering exactly how his single mother raised him.





He lost control, only the handbrake saved his soul. His car was parked in the middle of the road, he was sobbing wildly, the other drivers were already shouting and insulting him as it is in Africa but when they read the situation, they could not control themselves too. Tears were unavoidable. Even savages cry when the right button is kissed.





The old woman was in her own world and never paid attention to the drama. It was only when the accountant got out of the car, pushed the wire together with the four corns which were half way roasted that she got alerted.





Before the old woman could say a word to curse with pain, the accountant in question embraced her and continued to sob. His mother died a month after he got his first job. She used to sell maize cobs and at times fried sweet potatoes to pay his school fees but never got a chance to enjoy a thing from her hard-work.





The sight of a well dressed man, not just leaving his car to join an old woman in the rain but kneeling in dirty water ignited intense emotions in many, no one was able to move his or her car. Pedestrians in shelters near her remained quiet with tears dripping. The scene was nothing you have seen on Zeeworld or Zambezi Magic.





Kneeling in the rain water, the man asked the old woman to come with him. She was surprised but agreed to go with him. Together with his wife, the accountant gifted the old lady K15,000 to do another business near her home. They also pledged to be giving her K1,000 per month for free. To God be the glory. 😭 🙏🙏