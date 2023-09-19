Lusaka hubby beats up wife’s boyfriend

A CHEATING wife of Lusaka has gotten her boyfriend and his brother so badly beaten that his spine can no longer adequately support him in sitting position while his sibling has some missing teeth.

The boyfriend, Abraham Chanda, an employee of Dunlop Campany says that as a result of the beating he received, he was no longer able to sit properly.

Details of the adulterous affair whose origin was the workplace were led bare in the Boma Local Court yesterday where Chanda had been sued by William Silavwe, a sales team lead at Zambian Breweries for having a sexual fling with his wife, Precious Nyangu.

In defending himself, Chanda explained to the court that last April, he noticed that his beautiful workmate, Precious had no wedding ring on her finger upon which he concluded she was single.

Unable to resist her, Chanda revealed that he quickly confessed his love for Precious and she in turn, gladly accepted to be his lover.

Chanda said after the sinful relationship took off, two of his workmates informed him that Precious was in fact a married woman but when he inquired from her, she told him she was a divorcee.

“So, I continued with the relationship with her. And when I asked her about the different cars she was changing, she told me that she bought them herself,” Chanda explained.

However, the affair took an ugly turn for Chanda when Precious’ husband stumbled upon steamy phone messages exchanged between the two.

The phone messages between Chanda and Precious varied from conducting detailed postmortem analysis and reviews of their sexual encounters, confessing their love for each other and planning out of town sex escapades.

Adding salt to injury, Silavwe said his wife had been using the different cars he had bought for her to sneak out of town with her lover on pretext that she was going on work duty.

“If anything, they were even planning on going on another trip, the same Saturday I caught my wife. They had planned to go out on another trip,” he said.

Silavwe said for going out with his wife, he reported Chanda to police who in turn arrested and “tortured him a little”.

But Chanda told the court that beating he suffered was not as mild as Silavwe was making it sound.

“They took me in a private car, where they tortured and asked me to confess if I had slept with his wife. He also beat up my three brothers and one of them even lost a tooth,” Chanda cried.

Chanda said the assault was reported to police after which Silavwe was arrested although he negotiated for an out of court settlement and paid K10,000.

The two men then agreed that Silavwe would not take Chanda to court for adultery if he agreed to refund him the K10,000.

“But I am surprised that we are now in court,” Chanda said.

In ruling on the matter, Magistrate Lombe Chibesakunda upheld the case of Compensation for adultery and ordered Chanda to compensate Silavwe with K15, 000 with an addition of a K10, 000 which he pledged to pay back.

“You could have left the woman immediately when people alerted you that she was married, but you chose to continue knowing very well that you never saw her divorce certificate. That was wrong for you because you committed adultery knowingly. And for you Silavwe, knowing that this was a civil case and not a criminal, you could have brought his straight to court since you had evidence than assaulting him. That was also wrong of you,” said Magistrate Chibesakunda.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba