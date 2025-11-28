LUSAKA LAWYER SIMON MULENGA MWILA CALLS FOR REJECTION OF BILL 7, LABELS IT A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY





Prominent Lusaka lawyer Simon Mulenga Mwila has called for the withdrawal of Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7, arguing that it is unconstitutional, self-serving and a danger to Zambia’s democratic governance.





Posting on his official Facebook page monitored by Spice FM, Mwila, a legal practitioner, said Zambia deserves constitutional reforms that protect citizens rather than entrench those already in positions of power.





He said the entire process behind Bill 7 has already been declared unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court, which ruled that the amendment process failed to meet the mandatory requirement of wide public consultation under Article 79.





“To insist on pushing, patching or reviving a Bill that has been declared unconstitutional is to undermine the authority of the Court, the rule of law and the very Constitution we claim to be amending,” he wrote. “A constitutional amendment must set an example in respecting the Constitution, not break it.”





Mwila criticised the bill for concentrating power instead of checking it, saying it strengthens the Executive and party elites while weakening accountability. He argued that proposed electoral changes appear designed to benefit those already in control.





The lawyer also condemned plans to expand Parliament from 156 to 211 members at a time when citizens are struggling economically.





“People need jobs and our economy is struggling. They do not need a bigger and more expensive political class. Leadership must reflect sacrifice, not self-interest,” he said.





He further warned that changing electoral rules months before the 2026 general elections risks confusing voters, eroding trust and giving the impression that government intends to tilt the electoral playing field. He insisted that electoral reforms must be people-driven, widely agreed upon and introduced well before an election.





Mwila said Bill 7 is narrow and self-serving, failing to address key constitutional concerns such as the Bill of Rights, independence of institutions and genuine devolution of power. Instead, he argued, the bill focuses on provisions determining who holds power and for how long — a key reason why churches, civil society and professional bodies have rejected it.



“Zambia needs genuine, inclusive and honest constitutional reform. Bill 7 is not the path to unity or progress. It is a step backward,” he stated.





Mwila concluded with a strong call to action: “Bill 7 must fall. Our democracy is worth defending.”



SPICE FM 91.1 Kabwe NEWS