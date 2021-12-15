By LUCY PHIRI

The Lusaka magistrate court is not ready to deliver ruling in a matter in which former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda his wife Mable and his sister in law Ruth Nakaundi pleaded not guilty to obstructing and using Insulting Language against Anti-Corruption Commission officers.

The court said the matter cannot take off because the ruling was not ready.

This is a matter in which Chanda, 49, of House No. 67, Elm Road in Woodlands was arrested together with his wife, Mable Nakaundi Chanda, 48 and his Sister-in-law Ruth Nakaundi 37.

Chanda has been charged with One Count of Using Insulting Language contrary to Section 179 of Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, and One Count of Obstruction Contrary to Section 63 (c) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 while Mrs. Chanda and Miss Nakaundi are jointly charged with One Count of using Insulting Language and one Count of Obstruction.

Details in the first Count are that Mr. Chanda on 27th October 2021, in Lusaka District did use insulting language on three (3) ACC Officers as they were executing their duties, conduct likely to give provocation to the named Officers so as to cause them to break the peace or commit an offense.

In the Second Count,Mrs. Chanda and Miss Nakaundi, on 27th October 2021, in Lusaka District, whilst acting together did use insulting language repeatedly on named officers of the Commission, conduct likely to give provocation to the officers so as to cause them to break the peace or commit an offense.

Details in the third Count are that the trio, on the same date did obstruct and delay officers of the Anti-Corruption Commission in the lawful exercise of their duty to search House No. 67, Elm road, Woodlands in Lusaka, when they stated that the keys to the bedrooms were with another person purported to have traveled out of town when in fact not.

However, the Resident Magistrate Dominic Makalicha said the ruling was not ready and adjourned the matter to December 21, for ruling and possible continuation of trial.