LUSAKA MAN BÚRNT IN HIS CAR

…..the motor vehicle was completely destroyed by fire

July 7, 2024

A man of Lusaka’s Meanwood Chamba Valley was búrnt and d!ed inside the motor vehicle he was driving after it caught fire along PHI road near Hybrid roundabout.

The incident happened on July 6, 2024 around 20:00 hours.

Police officers investigating the incident revealed that Nkowani Nhtinkani, aged 48, was driving a Toyota Runx with his wife and their 16-year-old son on board when the vehicle caught fíre while in motion.

Their son escaped without injur!es leaving his parents inside the burning vehicle.

Members of the public who responded to the incident only managed to rescue his wife while efforts to help Mr. Nhtinkani out proved futile.

The motor vehicle was completely destroyed by fíre with the victim inside.

His remains were picked by Police officers who rushed to the scene and deposited at the University Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem while his wife, who sustained severe búrns all over her body, is receiving treatment at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital.

Investigations to establish the actual cause of fire have been instituted.

And a 66-year-old man of Barlastone Park in Lusaka has been detained in connection with the offence of failing to secure a fíre@rm.

On July 6, 2024 around 17:00 hours, a Security guard deployed at East Park Mall informed Police officers on patrol that there was a motor vehicle, a Nissan Fuga, which had its front window open with a P!stól on the passenger’s seat.

Police officers picked and secured the fir€arm while the motor vehicle was clamped.

Around 21:00 hours, Paul Moonga presented himself to Police officers and claimed ownership of the fir€arm and motor vehicle.

He was detained as investigations to establish the actual owner of the fir€arm and motor vehicle are ongoing.

The motor vehicle, bearing registration number BAX 7809, is parked at the Police Station for safe custody.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer