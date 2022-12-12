Lusaka Man killed his wife, stabbed the daughter and tried to kill himself

He killed his wife, stabbed the daughter and tried to kill himself

He drove off and went to the PWC basement where he tried to stab him self on the car, it didn’t work. Went to the road side trying to have himself hit by the car that also failed, the cops somehow found him and took him to UTH and informed the cops that had taken the dead body to UTH.

So story is that these guys have been in Zambia for slightly over 15yrs, their last born daughter was born here (the 12yrs old).

They have been having problems past few month and the husband was abusive physicall, the wife was advised by people to find her own place, a flat type of arrangement where she would be surrounded by other people.

That’s how she found the flat in jesmondine 3 months ago, she was supposed to say till January but she like the flat and said she would stay slightly longer.

She was staying there with her oldest son 17yrs old and the daughter 12yrs. But I’m the past few weeks she started talking to her husband and on Friday they had even gone out for dinner, she was scheduled to travel to zim today, so he suggested they drive down together with the kids, saying it would be nice for the kids to see their grandparents.

Their oldest had gone for a sleepover on Friday and the father was supposed to pick him up yesterday, but he came up with an excuse.

So the boy called the mother to pick him up, when the father got to their flat yesterday he already had plans to kill the wife, so he was disappointed to find the son, Ati the last time the had a huge fight, the son overpowered the father.

So when he saw the son, he quickly told him to go buy beers at the bakery in jesmondine, the some was like but there’s already alcohol, he insisted he goes, so the some left, and everything happened in the 30mins that the son had stepped out.

According to the daughter he picked a fight with his wife while she was cooking in the kitchen. He stabbed her so many times then went to the daughter stabbed her about 3 times and the girl pretended to be dead, when he was out of sight she used the kitchen door to leave the house and go knocking on tjr neighbors door.

When he saw that she had left the house he panicked and called the son who had driven out with the gate keys.

Told the son to come back quickly because something had come up, the son was like I’m actually at the gate, the moment he opened the gate, the father drove off and the son went to the house to find his mother on the pool of blood.

Dear family, the news of Pelagia is truly heartbreaking. She was allegedly killed by her husband yesterday evening. Her daughter Shalom is in hospital. Kindly lets remember Shalom and Tatenda her 1st born son in prayer. Her husband is also in hospital after he attempted to take his own life. This is indeed a very difficult time and we truly need to pray.

There is no funeral house right now because of the complexity of the case. Brother Paul and myself have seen Tatenda and he is with friends for now.

I kindly ask that whatever support you can give is directed to me as we wait to hear more by late evening when her parents are expected to be in the country.

Grateful for all of you🙏🏾