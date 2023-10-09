LUSAKA MAN MURD€RS WIFE

…. she was stabb€d with a kn!fe on the back of the head

Lusaka… Monday October 9, 2023

Police in Kanyama have detained Moses Mukele, aged 23 of John Laing compound on allegations of murder!ng his wife Bridget Musonda who was aged 21.

Police received a report on October 8, 2023 around 16:30 hours from a concerned neighbor to the deceased, who reported that Moses Mukele had murd€red his wife.

Prior to the incident, the deceased informed the neighbors that her and the husband had a domestic quarrel but later went back home.

Immediately she got there, a f!ght erupted between the two.

Neighbors rushed to the scene after hearing some noise only to find the deceased stabb€d with a kn!fe on the back of the head.

She was rushed to kanyama level one hospital where she later d!ed.

Police visited the scene of crime, and the body was deposited in the hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The suspect has been detained in custody.

Investigations to the matter are ongoing.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON