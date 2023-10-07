LUSAKA MAN WHO BEHEADED NIECE JAILED SIX YEARS

The state has reduced murder charges to manslaughter against a 33-year-old man of Lusaka West who beheaded his 16-year-old niece, whom he had impregnated.

According to a statement of fact read in court before Judge Mwape Bowa, Amos Dubeka used a knife to cut off the throat of the girl and concealed the body in a sack, before throwing it in a pit latrine.

Shortly after admitting the charge, Justice Bowa sentenced Dubeka to six years imprisonment with hard labour effective from the time of his arrest in March 2021.

CREDIT: Diamond TV