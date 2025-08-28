LUSAKA MARKET UNION HAILS HH, URGES QUICK TITLE DEEDS FOR TRADERS

By Timmy

The Lusaka Union of Market Cooperatives has commended President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn Government for fostering peace, inclusivity, and renewed confidence in the country’s trading spaces.

Union leaders noted that the administration’s people-centered policies have restored order in markets, safeguarding the livelihoods of thousands of families dependent on small-scale trading.

“The President has shown genuine commitment to protecting marketeers and ensuring markets remain safe and inclusive for all,” the Union said in a statement after a stakeholders’ meeting.

The Union further praised the government’s expansion of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which they said is already yielding tangible benefits through the construction of new trading shelters, community projects, and empowerment programs that uplift traders.

At the same time, the Union appealed to government to expedite the issuance of title deeds for market stalls, stressing that legal ownership would provide long-term stability and give traders the confidence to expand their businesses.

Looking ahead, the Union revealed plans to embrace modernization through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) aimed at building multi-story, modern markets to decongest Lusaka and reduce street vending.

The Union also called on institutions such as the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development (MSMED) and the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) to strengthen trader empowerment through targeted loans and the revival of market booster facilities.

On energy challenges, traders acknowledged President Hichilema’s directive to install diesel generators in markets during load-shedding as a timely intervention that protected their businesses. They, however, urged for sustainable solutions such as solar energy and individual stall meters to ease the burden of high ZESCO bills.

Meanwhile, UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Anderson Banda reaffirmed the party’s support to marketeers, assuring them that the New Dawn Government will not allow unfair displacements and will continue prioritizing market infrastructure. He emphasized that President Hichilema is committed to maintaining open dialogue with cooperatives and traders.

The Union concluded by expressing gratitude to the Head of State and the New Dawn Government, describing their leadership as a source of “renewed hope and stability” for the country’s marketeers.

WAGON MEDIA