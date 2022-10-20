Lusaka police detain 19-year-old girl for lying that she had been abducted when she was in fact with her boyfriend

Girl aged 19 fakes abduction to spend time with Boyfriend.

Below is the full police statement.

20th October, 2022 – Police in Matero of Lusaka Province has charged and arrested a female juvenile aged 19 for the offence of Cheating Contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. It is alleged that the juvenile left home on 16th October, 2022 at around 16:00 hours pretending that she was going to church instead she went to the boyfriend’s house in Lilanda West were she faked to have been abducted.



This follows after Brighton Mwamba aged 38 from Lilanda west who is an uncle to the juvenile reported to the police that his niece aged 19 was abducted by unknown people as she was going to church on Sunday 16th October, 2022 in Soweto compound. It was further alleged that the juvenile was injected with unknown substance which made her become unconscious and was later taken to unknown place.

The alleged abductors called Mr Sitima Tasi of Chongwe the uncle to the juvenile and demanded a sum of K50, 000 or else something bad would happen to her and an ultimatum of 48 hours was given to him. On 17th October, 2022 around 12:00 hours the Aunt identified as Dainess Banda aged 34 of the same abode called the victims’s number and she answered further explained to her aunt that she didn’t know where she was but it was in a house without windows with only a door. She went on to state that there were Ten other girls in the house and that they were being kept without eating.



Police instituted investigations into the matter and on 19th October, 2022 managed to retrieve the juvenile from the boyfriend’s house in Lilanda Township. She has been detained in Police custody and will appear in Court soon.



We would like to warn persons with ill motives of wanting to commit promiscuity or any other crimes and later on use an excuse of being abducted that as police we shall not treat such falsehoods with kid gloves. Whoever shall be found wanting will be made to face the full wrath of the law. We are encouraging the citizenry to join hands with the Police in the fight against crime for the betterment of our society.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON