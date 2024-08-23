Lusambo falls ill on judgement day



THE Lusaka magistrates court could not deliver judgement in a matter where Bowman Lusambo is accused of interfering with witnesses because the former minister was reported ill by his surety.



When the case was called before magistrate Trevor Kasanda, Lusambo’s surety Christopher Shakafuswa who is Mandevu Constitiency member of parliament informed the Court that the accused was unwell and produced a sick note to the Court.



Magistrate Kasanda gave Lusambo a benefit of doubt and adjourned the case to September 19.



Lusambo is facing three counts of attempting to interfere with witnesses who were scheduled to testify before magistrate Faidess Hamaundu in a matter where he is accused of posessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime, engaging in tax evasion among other charges.



Allegations in the three counts are that Lusambo between February 1, April 1 and April 30, 2022 in order to obstruct the due course of justice endeavored to disuade or prevent Cosmas Chalusa, Enerst Sumani and Mundia Mataa to give evidence as witnesses before court.



In his defence Lusambo said he poked fun at Sumani and Chalusa as the they are his buddies.



He explained that he was not a fortune teller to guess that his friends were scheduled to testify against him.



In another matter where the former Kabushi member of parliament is facing two counts of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime, Lusaka chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili ordered that Lusambo will explain the source of his wealth on August 29, without any witness to aid his defense.



Lusambo’s lawyers did not file witness statements in line with the rules of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court.



Magistrate Chibwili directed that he will hear Lusambo at the next sitting regarding the acquisition of the properties in question or he can choose to remain silent.



Lusambo was last month found with a case to answer by magistrate Chibwili for illegally possessing his fancy Chamba valley house and six flats valued at K22.8 million which is disproportionate to his legitimate income of K8.5 million.



It is alleged that Between May 1, 2015 and December 31, 2021 Lusambo possessed property no. F/609/E/44/B/9 which is a single storey four-bedroomed house and a guest wing and an in incomplete block of six flats in Silverest area which are suspected to be tainted.



By Mwaka Ndawa



Kalemba August 23, 2024.