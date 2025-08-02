Lusambo sues chief Nkana over $105,000 unpaid bill



INCARCERATED former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has sued Chief Nkana of the Lamba people of Lufwanyama district, demanding payment of US$105,000 from the proceeds of sale of Bismark mining.







Lusambo in a statement of claim filed at the Lusaka High Court stated that he was actively involved in the facilitation and investment processes relating to the sale of Bismark Mining Limited.





He said chief Nkana received the full sale proceeds in respect of the Bismark Mine transaction.



Lusambo submitted that between 2021 and 2022, Lusambo facilitated negotiations and invested substantial resources into legal and commercial efforts aimed at the resolution and ultimate sale of Bismark Mining Limited, which was later sold to Grizzly Mining Limited through its chairman, Ndiaye Abdoulaye (popularly known as Gunnase).





He said following the successful disposal of the mine and resolution of associated legal disputes, Grizzly Mining Limited, at the request of the defendant, agreed to release a portion of the remaining sale proceeds totalling US$ 165,000.



Lusambo said the money was then distributed among three persons, as follows: chief Nkana got US$30,000, chieftainess Malembeka US$50,000 and he got US$105,000.





“The defendant authored and submitted a letter addressed to Grizzly Mining Limited expressly confirming and instructing that the plaintiff was entitled to the sum of US$105,000 as part of the sale proceeds.”



“The said letter constitutes a clear and unequivocal acknowledgment of the Plaintiff’s entitlement,” he said.





Lusambo said contrary to the letter of instruction, the entire sum of US$ 165,000 was transferred by Grizzly Mining Limited into the defendant’s personal bank account.



“Following the transfer, the defendant’s account was temporarily frozen by the Anti- Corruption Commission for unrelated investigations,” he said.





However, the said funds were released and made available to the defendant in 2025 after the conclusion of the investigations.



“Upon learning that the funds were cleared, the plaintiff immediately demanded payment of his share of US$ 105,000 from the defendant, who initially exhibited reluctance and later denied the plaintiff’s entitlement,” Lusambo submitted.





Lusambo said on or about June 24 2025, through his duly appointed legal practitioners, Messrs. Makebi Zulu Advocates, issued a formal demand letter to the defendant, demanding remittance of the amount due.





“The defendant failed to respond and has since refused to remit the funds.”





“As a result of the defendant’s failure to honour the acknowledged obligation, the plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer financial loss, deprivation of property, and undue hardship,” read the document.





Lusambo said as a result of the matters set out above and by reason of the defendant’s failure to honour his obligation, he has suffered loss and damage.



He is therefore claiming the payment of US$105,000 being the amount due from the proceeds of sale of Bismark Mining Limited.





Lusambo also claims an interlocutory injunction to freeze accounts, stay waste, damage or alienation of properties by the defendant or its agents or otherwise howsoever.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba August 2, 2025