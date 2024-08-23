LUSAMBO’S JUDGEMENT DAY PUSHED TO SEPTEMBER 19



By Correspondent

FORMER Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo will have to count few more days before his fate is known.



This is despite being ready, Lusaka Resident Magistrate Trevor Kasanda has postponed to September 19, 2024, judgement in a matter, where Lusambo is charged with 3 counts of interfering with witnesses.



This is in a matter where Lusambo a former Kabushi lawmarker is charged with possession of property deemed to be proceeds of crime cases.



The judgement was earlier scheduled for delivery yesterday, but has been put forward on grounds that Lusambo is unwell.



In this matter, Lusambo has been charged with 3 counts of attempting to interfere with a witness, contrary to the Penal Code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.



In count one, it is alleged that Lusambo, between February 1, 2022 and April 30, 2022, with intent to obstruct the due course of justice, prevented Cosmas Chalusa to adduce evidence.



In count two and three, Lusambo is between April 1, 2022 and April 30, 2022, with intent to obstruct the course of justice, accused of preventing Ernest Sumani and Mundia Mataa to adduce evidence as witnesses.



Meanwhile, Lusambo is, on August 19, 2024, scheduled to commence defence in a matter where he charged with possession of properties deemed to be proceeds of crime.



Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate, Davis Chibwili has scheduled defence in the matter after counter submissions from the Anti-Corruption Commission and defence lawyers, following the delays to open defence in the matter.



Magistrate Chibwili made the schedule despite Lusambo’s absence on account of being sick.



Lusambo who is popularly known as Bulldozer, on July 31, 2024, was found with a case to answer in a matter where he is charged with possession of properties deemed to be proceeds of crime.



It is alleged that between May 1, 2015, and December 31, 2021, jointly with other persons unknown, Lusambo possessed property number F/609/E/44/B/9 comprising of a single story four-bedroom house and a guest wing.



The property reasonably deemed to be proceed of crime is located in Lusaka’s Chamba Valley area.