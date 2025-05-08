Lusambo’s lawyer claims client is suffering in prison, seeks release



FORMER Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo is suffering in prison, his lawyer, Charles Changano, told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court as he sought for his release.









Changano made the submission before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili, stating that he hopes his client will be released soon.





The defense is scheduled to present its final four witnesses on Friday in the case where Lusambo faces two counts of possessing property suspected of being proceeds of crime.



Lusambo has denied the allegations, claiming he acquired the properties legitimately.





The charges against Lusambo allege that between May 1, 2015, and December 31, 2021, he possessed:Property number F/609/E/44/B/9, a four-bedroom house with a guest wing, gazebo, and car shed in Chamba Valley, Lusaka.



As well as an incomplete block of six flats on property number F/609/E/50, also in the same area.





During yesterday’s court session, two witnesses testified about their professional dealings with Lusambo.



Micheal Njobvu, a Business Performance Analyst for Mkuru International Money Transfer, stated that he worked with Lusambo at GTV, where Lusambo earned US$19 commission per decoder sold.





Joseph Chilinda, a businessman from Meanwood, testified that he contracted Lusambo to supply, install, and maintain a system for K350 million (unrebased).



Chilinda said this business relationship began in 2011-2012 in Ndola, when he encountered Lusambo, who was then running a News Caffe franchise restaurant.





Both witnesses confirmed that Lusambo was paid in cash.



Following the testimony of the last witness, the defense requested an adjournment until May 9 to prepare their remaining four witnesses.





“This court has seen that we have made progress today. It’s our application therefore that we apply to have this matter adjourned to the already fixed date on 9th, this coming Friday and we intend to call our last four witnesses on Friday,” Changano said.





“We hope we shall achieve our plan. Our client has suffered a lot in the cells. It’s our wish that we conclude this matter and see a way we can achieve the freedom of our client,” he added.



The State did not object to the application, and the court adjourned the matter until tomorrow.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba May 8, 2025