Luugu family still fighting, the state is still waiting, and the final word will now likely come from the Constitutional Court

CONTEXT | Pretoria High Court Adjourns Lungu Case Indefinitely



The Pretoria High Court has adjourned sine die, Latin for “without a date,” the appeal brought by the family of former Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The family is challenging a ruling that directed his remains be repatriated to Zambia for burial. By halting the case without fixing a new date, the High Court has effectively paused the process, leaving the legal and political questions hanging.





✅ What “Sine Die” Really Means



In law, an adjournment sine die is not a decision on the merits of a case. It is a procedural move that leaves the file open but inactive. The case has not been dismissed, but the court will only return to it if one of the parties applies for a new date or if higher court orders demand it. In practical terms, it is a way for judges to acknowledge that another forum i.e. the Constitutional Court in this case may now be the proper venue.





 Why It Happened



The Lungu family filed a fresh application in the Constitutional Court last Friday, asking for direct access and urgent relief against the repatriation order. Once that was in motion, the High Court was caught in a procedural overlap. Continuing with the appeal risked conflicting with whatever the apex court might decide. By adjourning sine die, Pretoria avoided duplication and allowed space for the higher court to speak first.





⚖️ Legal Effect on the Repatriation Order



It is important to stress that the High Court’s original order, that the remains be returned to Zambia still stands. An adjournment sine die does not suspend that order on its own. Unless the Constitutional Court grants interim relief, the ruling technically remains enforceable. In practice, however, the state and the family are unlikely to act until the higher court clarifies the path forward. This is why legal watchers call it a “grey zone” period: the judgment is binding but not moving.





⚡ Strategic Implications



For the Lungu family, the adjournment buys time. It allows their Constitutional Court petition to take centre stage and shields them, at least temporarily, from the immediate enforcement of the repatriation order. For the Zambian government, the delay is less ideal. It prolongs an already sensitive dispute that touches on sovereignty, protocol, and public sentiment around the burial of a former president. Each side is weighing both courtroom tactics and political optics.





 The Road Ahead



The Constitutional Court will now decide two things: first, whether to grant the Lungu family “direct access,” which is exceptional and only allowed in matters of great constitutional importance; second, whether to stay or overturn the High Court’s ruling. If the apex court declines direct access, the family may still have to return to the ordinary appeal track, bringing the High Court back into play. If access is granted, the case jumps straight to the top bench.





 Why It Matters



This indefinite adjournment keeps the dispute alive but unresolved. It highlights how South Africa’s layered court system works and why burial disputes can become constitutional issues when they involve a former head of state. For ordinary readers, the bottom line is this: nothing has been settled. The family is still fighting, the state is still waiting, and the final word will now likely come from the Constitutional Court rather than Pretoria’s High Court. Until then, uncertainty remains the order of the day.





