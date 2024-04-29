LWAMBI CHIEFDOM KUOMBOKA CEREMONY TAKES PLACE

CHIEFTAINESS Mbuyu Imwiko (Litunga La Mboela) of Lwambi Chiefdom has successfully moved from her summer palace in Nalolo Royal Village to her winter palace in Muoyo Royal Village.

The Litunga la Mboela’s royal boat started off from Nalolo Palace at 14:40 hours and docked at Biyolo harbour in Mukukutu area of Nalolo District at 17:00 hours on Saturday.

From there, the Chieftainess was driven to Muoyo Royal Village, where she was received by Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu, Western Province Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta, other Senior Government officials and thousands of people who gathered to witness the Lwambi Chiefdom Kuomboka Ceremony.

Today, the Chieftainess is expected to appear at the traditional grounds called Namoo, outside Muoyo Royal Palace where she is expected to exchange gifts with the Guest of honor, Mr Nzovu and other senior government officials.

The activities of entertainment nature will end on Tuesday, April 29, 2024.

The Litunga la Mboela presides over Nalolo and Senanga Districts.

Zanis