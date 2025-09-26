‘Lying buffoon’: Ilhan Omar hits back after Trump claims he tried to send her to Somalia

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) clapped back at President Donald Trump on Thursday after the president said in the Oval Office that he asked the president of Somalia to take her back.

Trump made the claim in the Oval Office after he signed an executive order approving a deal to make the popular social media app TikTok an American-owned company.

“I suggested maybe he’d like to take her back,” Trump said of his conversation with Somalia’s president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. “He said, ‘I don’t want her.'”

Omar responded to Trump’s claims in a post on her official X account.

“From denying Somalia had a president to making up a story, President Trump is a lying buffoon,” Omar wrote. “No one should take this embarrassing fool seriously.”

Trump’s comments come at a time when some of the president’s allies in Congress are seeking to strip Omar of her committee assignments and expel her from the body.

Omar has long been a target of right-wing lawmakers, but the recent efforts to remove her accelerated after comments she made during an interview with Mehdi Hasan of Zeteo News, where she was critical of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.