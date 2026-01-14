LYSON ZULU LEAVES FAZ, JOINS FIFA

Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

14th January 2026.



FAZ TD TAKES UP FIFA ROLE…as GS Congratulates Him.



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and stakeholders that its Technical Director Mr. Lyson Zulu has been appointed by FIFA as the Technical Development Scheme (TDS) High-Performance Specialist for Africa.





Mr. Zulu was appointed as FAZ Technical Director in April 2019 after initially being engaged as a Football Development Manager in March 2019.





Zulu is holder of a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom and also Sports Performance Degree from Bath University.





In 2024, he was among 24 Technical Directors across the globe that were conferred with the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma in Zurich after an 18-month academic journey.





FAZ General Secretary Machacha Shepande says while the departure of Mr. Zulu would deprive the Association of his expertise his exit to an international platform served as a moment of pride for the institution.





“Congratulations, Mr. Zulu. Your journey is an inspiration, and your impact will continue to be felt far beyond our borders. We can only wish you the best on your next step in your journey,” Shepande says.





“Mr. Zulu’s appointment is a powerful endorsement of the quality of expertise being developed within FAZ and underscores the Association’s growing reputation as a contributor of high-level technical professionals to global football.”





He adds: “This achievement represents not only a personal milestone for Mr. Zulu but also a victory for FAZ, Zambian football, and African football at large. His new role provides a unique opportunity to influence high-performance systems across the continent, ensuring that African football continues to grow in competitiveness, structure, and global relevance.”



For and on behalf:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Nkweto Tembwe

HEAD OF MEDIA AND COMMUNICATIONS





