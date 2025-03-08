M-Net Faces Backlash Over Alleged Forcing The Filming Of Shaka iLembe Season Two

According to reports, M-Net is facing backlash after it allegedly forced the filming of season two of Shaka iLembe.

The highly anticipated second season of the popular series Shaka iLembe is set to return to Mzansi Magic Channel 161 on Sunday, June 15, at 8 pm. However, behind the scenes, a storm is brewing as allegations surface against M-Net, accusing the commercial TV network of coercing Bomb Production into continuing the filming of season two despite significant challenges.

M-Net Faces Allegations of Coercion

According to Sunday World, Bomb Production initially decided to halt the production of Shaka iLembe season two due to a lack of accurate historical information. The source revealed that the production team had planned to start filming in September of the previous year, following the conclusion of the series Queen Modjadji. However, they were forced to pause after discovering their information was incorrect.



“Season two was supposed to start last year in September, but they halted everything after realizing that they had the wrong information,” the source disclosed. “However, M-Net pressured Bomb Production to fulfill their contractual obligations, which required them to either produce the second season or reimburse the network. Left with no other choice, Bomb Production proceeded with the filming.”

Production Challenges and Misinformation

Bomb Production’s challenges were further compounded by its reliance on inaccurate information provided by a member of the Mhlongo clan. In 2024, Sunday World reported that the second season of Shaka iLembe might not air due to these errors despite filming already being underway.

“The issue is that Bomb Productions did not have the correct information. They needed someone from the Mhlongo clan to provide accurate details about Shaka’s reign. Unfortunately, Nqobani Mhlongo, a family member, gave them incorrect information, and they began filming based on that,” an insider explained. “It was only later that they realized they had been misled, leading to a halt in production.”

Nqobani Mhlongo confirmed that he had been contacted by a senior official from Bomb Production seeking information for the second season. However, he admitted that he was too busy to assist at the time.

“I can confirm that I was contacted last week by one of the senior officials from Bomb Production. She needed information, but I was too busy to entertain her,” Mhlongo stated.

Families Left Out of the Loop

The Mhlongo, Mthethwa, and Gondongwana families have expressed dissatisfaction, claiming they were not consulted regarding the second season of Shaka iLembe. Mhlathuze Mhlongo, the spokesperson for the Mhlongo family, emphasized their concerns about the series’ misrepresentation of historical facts.

“We were never consulted, so we do not know anything about season two,” Mhlathuze Mhlongo stated. “We believe we should have been consulted, especially since there were inaccuracies in season one. For instance, in season one, Shaka’s mother, Queen Nandi, was portrayed as being married to King Senzangakhona. In reality, Queen Nandi was never married; she died as a Mhlongo. The title of queen was bestowed upon her by her son, Shaka.”

Mhlathuze Mhlongo further criticized M-Net and Bomb Production for disregarding their grievances.

“Our main issue is the misrepresentation of facts in their storylines. Both the channel and Bomb Production are fully aware of our concerns, but they seem indifferent. They are determined to proceed, even if it means distorting our culture.”