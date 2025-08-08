M23 says they are not aware of the ACC Purge- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

M23 says they are not aware of the ACC Purge



State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says he is not aware about the purge and resignations that have occurred at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).





But how can they be aware when the entire m23 team is busy with something else such as personal projects and content creation.



Infact, the entire m23 seem to be camped here as primary source of their news!





Here is the update;



Tainted retired Supreme Court Judge, Evans Hamaundu has purged the Anti-Corruption Commission staff to meet President Hichilema’s new make-believe fight against corruption.





Scandal; 17 Officers Removed & Resigned



1.Deputy Director-General .onica Mwansa-Chipanta(removed)



2.Raymond Chiboola -Director of Investigations(removed)





3. Friday Tembo Assistant Director of Investigations,(removed)

4. Milton Siakabeya -Senior Investigations Officer has also been placed on early retirement.



5.About 17 ACC officers have resigned from the commission in the last one month..6 from investigations, 9 from legal, 1 from IT.