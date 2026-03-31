MABVUTO BANDA RESIGNS AS SOCIALIST PARTY EASTERN PROVINCE CHAIRMAN AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS

BANDA RESIGNS AS SOCIALIST PARTY EASTERN PROVINCE CHAIRMAN AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS





Petauke… Tuesday March 31, 2026



The Socialist Party (SP) has suffered a setback in Eastern Province following the resignation of its Provincial Chairman, Mabvuto Banda, who has also relinquished his party membership with immediate effect.





In a resignation letter dated 1st March, 2026, and addressed to party president Dr. Fred Mmembe, Mr. Banda cited personal reasons for his decision, describing it as ‘a matter of personal conviction’ and emphasizing that the circumstances surrounding his departure are private.





“I hereby tender my resignation from my position of Provincial Chairman Eastern Province and party membership with immediate effect,” Mr. Banda stated.





While maintaining discretion over the specifics of his exit, Mr. Banda reflected on the broader challenges within political life, noting that sustaining a political career is complex and influenced by various dynamics.





He highlighted the importance of aligning both personal and party objectives in achieving meaningful political outcomes.



Mr. Banda also raised concerns about the party’s current trajectory ahead of the 2026 Zambian General Elections, suggesting that progress has been slower than expected.





“My personal assessment at the moment shows that the pace at which we are moving is far from making significant positive results, impact and being able to face a competitive race,” he said.





Despite his concerns, Mr. Banda expressed gratitude to the party leadership for entrusting him with the provincial role and extended well wishes to the leadership as they continue their political efforts.





“I wish you and the rest of the comrades all the best as you continue striving to attain and penetrate meaningful political space,” he stated.