MACKY 2 HAS DECLARED PEACE AND LOVE IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY – RICH BIZZY ON “DEAR SLAPDEE” SONG





Singer and dancer Rich Bizzy shared his thoughts on Macky 2’s bromance song “Dear Slapdee” move when he answered a question from his host Suecey while on POWER TV’s Zaye Zahala.



“You know what Macky 2 has done? What Macky 2 has done is declaring peace and love in the music industry, that’s why I said this is good for the industry,” said the singer, adding to his earlier Facebook remarks.





Rich Bizzy told Suecey that there was huge tension between the two rappers such that fights could ensue when they met but they realised that despite it being beneficial for their brands, they were dividing the country as people took sides to the extent of harming each other.





He continued saying that the harm that came with their beef made them realize that they needed to declare peace so that love could reign in their camps.





Rich Bizzy further said post declaring peace. The two rappers showed love by tuning up at each other’s events, hugging and doing songs together, but he felt that was not enough.





“With this one(Dear Slapdee song), it’s different because Macky 2 comes up and says, let me appreciate this guy before anyone else does and nobody saw this coming,” said the singer.





Rich Bizzy commended Macky 2 for his act and said music is just business, and there shouldn’t be enmity but collaborations and recommendations for the industry to grow.





“By trying to kill your friend, you’re not just killing your friend. You are killing the industry because the industry will never grow with just one person or two or three.It needs everyonce,” he concluded.



