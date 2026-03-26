Macky 2 was picked for attending meeting he wasn’t supposed to be at – Police

POLICE on the Copperbelt say rapper and aspiring Nchanga member of parliament Mulaza Kaira popularly known as Macky 2, was picked for attending a meeting he was not supposed to be part of in Chingola.

According to the Province’s police commanding officer Mwala Yuyi, officers acted after receiving a tip that a cooperative meeting in Kabundi South had included Kaira as a speaker, contrary to what was indicated in the approved notification.

Yuyi explained to #Kalemba that the meeting had been cleared as a non-political gathering for ex-miners turned farmers, but the inclusion of Kaira changed its nature into a political one without proper authorisation under the Public Order Act.

He said police moved in to stop the meeting and picked Kaira together with the cooperative leadership to explain the situation to them.

“The meeting was now perceived as a political one contrary to what was in the notification. At this stage the officers took a good number of participants to that meeting including Mr. Mulaza Kaira and the leadership of that cooperative,” Yuyi said.

Yesterday, social media was awash with speculation after the influential rapper posted on his page that he had been arrested in Chingola.

However, the Copperbelt Police boss clarified that the meeting had been approved based on information that did not include Kaira, noting that he was neither an ex-miner nor a farmer as indicated in the purpose of the gathering.

He stated that police were simply enforcing the law and ensuring that public meetings follow the required procedures.

Meanwhile, the crowd of about 100 to 200 people that had gathered at Amari Gardens dispersed peacefully after the disruption, with no injuries recorded.

Kaira was later released yesterday after being verbally warned.

By George Musonda

Kalemba March 26, 2026