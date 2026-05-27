MACKY SALL’S APR ACCUSES SENEGAL GOVERNMENT OF PLOT TO HAND PARLIAMENT TO SONKO





Senegal’s opposition party APR has strongly condemned the resignation of Malick Ndiaye, describing the move as a calculated political strategy aimed at paving the way for recently dismissed Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko to take control of the National Assembly.





In a statement, the party of former President Macky Sall accused authorities of attempting to “confiscate state institutions” and called on opposition lawmakers, civil society groups, democratic forces, and citizens to resist what it considers a dangerous political maneuver.





The development adds fresh tension to Senegal’s already heated political climate following Sonko’s reported dismissal from the government.



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