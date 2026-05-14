French president Emmanuel Macron reportedly maintained a platonic relationship with Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani for several months, which allegedly led to Brigitte Macron slapping him.





According to French journalist Florian Tardif’s new book Un Couple (Presque) Parfait, President Emmanuel Macron exchanged flirtatious but platonic messages over several months with actress Golshifteh Farahani, including one saying “I find you very pretty.”





Tardif claims Brigitte Macron discovered the messages during a May 2025 flight to Vietnam, leading to a confrontation linked to the viral video of her appearing to slap or push her husband on the tarmac.

Both Brigitte Macron’s team and Farahani have strongly denied the allegations. The claims remain unverified.