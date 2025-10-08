Madagascar president plans ‘national dialogue’ following protests



By: Trt Afrika



Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina has said he plans to hold a “national dialogue” with various groups on Wednesday.





Youthful protesters have issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the president to consider their demands.





On Monday, Rajoelina named army General Ruphin Fortunat Zafisambo as the new prime minister a week after he sacked his cabinet in a move intended to address some of the grievances that sparked the demonstrations on September 25.





The protesters had initially taken to the streets over water and electricity shortages in Madagascar. They now want the government to tackle corruption and put in place measures to eradicate poverty.

#SunFmTvNews