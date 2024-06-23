Madonna: Fans Who Sued Singer For Late Start Of Concert Withdraw Case From Court

The fans who sued Madonna over the late start of her concert will no longer pursue the case. On Wednesday, June 19, 2024, the plaintiffs reportedly withdrew the case from court.

A letter following the decision said the dismissal “was not the result of any settlement” between the singer and the aggrieved parties. Counsel for the plaintiffs gave other technical legal reasons why they did not want to proceed with the case.

In April 2024, two fans filed a case against the American singer over what they describe as “false advertising” after they attended a concert by the Holiday singer in December 2023.

The plaintiffs, who attended the singer’s ‘Celebration Tour’ claimed the show started “too late” hence their decision to proceed to court.

According to the suit, ticketholders who left the concert venue at Barclays Center in Brooklyn after 1 am in December last year “might have had trouble getting a ride home or might have needed to wake up early the next day for work.”

However, the lawyer for Madonna said the petitioners did not suffer any “cognizable injury” at the concert. The defense attributed the delays to “sound check issues” and went ahead to give a rundown on the exact times Madonna climbed the stage to entertain her fans.

The defendants added that “there was no advertisement that Madonna would take the stage at 8.30 p.m., and that “no reasonable concertgoer would expect the headline act [Madonna] at a major arena concert to take the stage at the ticketed event time.”

At the time, Madonna’s lawyers argued that reasonable concertgoers would understand that doors do not “open at or before the ticketed time,” for a big concert like that of Madonna.

“One or more opening acts may perform while attendees arrive and make their way to their seats and before the headline act takes the stage, and the headline act will take the stage later in the evening,” the lawyers noted.

The lawyers again noted that the “plaintiffs do not allege Madonna’s performance was worth less than what they paid [for], or that they left the concert before watching her entire performance.”