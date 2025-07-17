MAGA hosts implode as Trump calls them ‘bad people’

Hosts of the pro-MAGA Real America’s Voice network struggled to cope after President Donald Trump said people seeking the truth about Jeffrey Epstein were “bad people.”

In remarks on Tuesday, the president insisted “only pretty bad people” were still interested in learning more about the accused sex trafficker.

“I don’t understand why they would be so interested,” he added. “I think really only pretty bad people, including fake news, want to keep something like that going.”

MAGA hosts David Brody, Gina Loudon, and Terrance Bates kicked off their Wednesday morning show with outrage over the scandal.

“I’m calling it a debacle,” Bates said. “You guys can use whatever adjective you want. But this case just continues to go downhill.”

“The thing that I keep hearing people say, ‘Oh, this isn’t important. We have other things,'” Loudon noted. “Raped children, a thousand or more raped children, are important. I can’t personally, as a mom, move on. That’s not something I can move on.”

“So this isn’t something that goes away,” she continued. “I don’t love Donald Trump just in the political sense. I love Donald Trump as a human being. But I cannot stand down on this. I can’t. And I think that’s the way a lot of MAGA feels.”

Brody argued that Trump’s recent remarks made the controversy “even worse.”

“It’s an absolute colossal disaster,” he remarked. “It just doesn’t compute.”

“I can’t fit it in my brain,” Loudon agreed.

Their comments coincided with a Trump Truth Social in which he ranted about “past supporters” being obsessed with Epstein.

