MAGA influencer hoards ‘holy water’ fearing witches cursed Charlie Kirk

MAGA influencer Jack Posobiec revealed that he was keeping a supply of “holy water” on hand after a publication paid witches to curse Charlie Kirk.

During a Thursday interview on Real America’s Voice, Posobiec spoke with conservative host Megyn Kelly about her remarks from earlier in the week, revealing that Erika Kirk had been “genuinely rattled” after feminist website Jezebel paid witches to place a hex on her husband.

“We should talk about whether or not the demonic had some influence here,” Posobiec said.

Kelly acknowledged that Jezebel’s article “didn’t ask for actual bodily harm.”

“And they did this 18 days before Charlie died,” she noted. “But the day before he was assassinated, Erika and Charlie saw the story because Jezebel wrote it up the Monday before Charlie was killed, which was a Wednesday.”

“And they asked a friend of theirs, and I think Erika told me that it was a Catholic priest, but I can’t totally remember, but it was a Catholic, just a friend of theirs, and they asked him for a blessing over Charlie the night before he was killed,” she continued. “But my own takeaway as a friend of hers and as a Christian was this was evil what they did. This was an evil act.”

Kelly suggested the witchcraft could have led to Charlie Kirk’s murder.

“And I also happen to feel that there is a possibility they opened a very dark door,” she explained. “I don’t know how things work.”

“Like you’re calling up things you might not want to call up in your home or in this world. So who are we to say, as mere mortals, that doing that kind of ritual is utterly powerless, is the joke that Jezebel seemed to think it was. I don’t know that. I have no idea what doing that is capable of.”

Posobiec revealed some of the steps he had taken to keep his family safe from supernatural forces.

“I, as everyone knows, I always have my rosary right here, very handy,” he pointed out. “I’ve got crucifixes up in my bedroom and the bedrooms of my children, the same way that my parents had for me. We have holy water in the house.”

“So yes, they could have an agent of evil fire a bullet at Charlie,” he added. “And I know that that spell, that hex could never break Charlie’s bond with Christ.”