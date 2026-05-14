BREAKING: “MAGA is the last breath of the Confederacy!” Louisiana resident RIPS into Republicans for stripping power away from Black voters and promises vengeance in thunderous, powerful speech!





An angry resident, known only as “Marshawn” and wearing a “Trump was wrong about everything” hat, gave an impassioned speech in a state Senate hearing in the lead-up to the vote to eliminate a majority Black district that until last week was protected by the VRA.





“I have no doubt in my mind that the map’s gone past. If y’all can give us less than zero seats, you would do it. Y’all do this under the orders of somebody that said the Civil Rights Act was harmful to white people, that it caused reverse racism.”





“I don’t have no belief in no morality on anybody that followed Donald Trump. If you wasn’t with this map, you wouldn’t be underneath this president. You wouldn’t be in your party. You would stand up. You would stand against it. You would speak out about it. So as far as I’m concerned, if you here as one of these Trump Republicans, you already showed us who you are.”





“You showed us what you want to do. And I believe the country as a whole is rebuking your party. Y’all are in a death spiral. That’s why y’all have to redistribute. That’s why y’all have to cheat. That’s why Trump got to go to Texas and say he was entitled the five more seats. It’s because y’all know what y’all doing is abhorrent. We letting our people die in Iran based on false pretense that Tulsi Gabbard and Joe Kent say it ain’t y’all okay with all that?”





“So I’m positive y’all gonna be okay with the maps. But the beautiful thing is, the children that y’all have made and the people that’s younger than y’all don’t support none of this racism that y’all want. The MAGA party is the last breath of the Confederacy. And I’ll be happy to see millennials and Gen Z bury y’all. There will be no more of your party. The midterms gonna come, y’all gonna get wiped out. Trump gonna get dragged out of the White House and I’m gonna love every second.”





“Because y’all loved every second of the suffering that he caused to everybody in this country and worldwide. We starvin’ Cuba. We bomb Nigeria. We holding Zimbabwe and Zambia hostage for the minerals. We don’t want to give them AIDS support. The pro-lifers that say all life is special, y’all letting kids die of AIDS. What part of your Bible say that?”





“Point out the scripture. I think everybody would love to see it. And we would love to see y’all in the midterms.”





MIC. DROP.



We hope he’s right – and he just might be. A recent poll from AtlasIntel shows that the generic ballot among people 18-29 is 86% Democrats, 12% Republican.





But in the meantime, we have to give it everything we have to defeat Republicans in the midterms and retake Congress before they try to gerrymander this country so hard Democrats can literally never win again.