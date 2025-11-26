MAGA lawmaker claims Venezuela is giving nuclear material to Hamas in bizarre rant

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) raised eyebrows on Fox Business Tuesday when she endorsed a U.S. invasion of Venezuela — but then she took it a step further, telling anchor David Asman, with no evidence, that Venezuela is “giving uranium” to hostile foreign powers and terrorist groups.

“This is going to be a very major success story, not only for [the Venezuelan people], but for us,” said Salazar. “And I salute President Trump for having the fortitude, the courage, the political vision to be doing this. Because [Nicolas] Maduro is the head of a transnational criminal organization. Maduro is not the legitimate president of the country, so we’re not invading a sovereign country that has a free and fair elected democratic president. No. This guy is a thug.”

“And he’s good friends with Hezbollah, and they’re giving uranium to Hamas and to Iran and to North Korea and to Cuba and to Nicaragua,” she continued. “Come on. It’s time for the United States to do what we need to do. And thank god that Trump is doing it.”

She went on to say Venezuela has “the largest reserves of oil in the world” and it’ll be a “windfall” for America.

While Venezuela does have speculated uranium reserves, and the Iranian government helped carry out exploratory operations in 2009, there is no evidence that Venezuela is even currently mining uranium, let alone exporting it to any of the countries or groups Salazar mentioned.

Despite the questionable uranium claims, Venezuela has seen extreme economic and political repression under Nicolás Maduro, who has assumed the presidency for multiple terms by banning key opposition leaders and holding sham elections. Millions of people have fled the country to escape hyperinflation, hunger, and authoritarian policies.

The United States has sanctioned the Maduro regime for years under presidents from both parties, but Trump has escalated, with not just harsh new sanctions, but reportedly plans for attacks on military assets under the guise of drug strikes.