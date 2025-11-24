MAGA lawmaker labeled ‘spokesperson for Putin’ for pushing ‘Russia-written surrender’ plan

A MAGA lawmaker is in hot water as her latest comments are causing some to accuse her of being a Russian asset.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna turned some heads when she embraced a controversial plan many have said was written by Russians and disseminated to Ukrainian officials by the State Department.

Luna said of the deal, “A strong deal is on the table for Ukrainians — and we need to get it done. This war must end. Russia has signaled it’s ready to come to the table, and the U.S. supports a path to peace.”

To that, former marine sergeant Harrison Lansing replied with, “It’s a Russia-written surrender document not a deal.”

Luna added an additional statement on the topic, saying, “The U.S. is leading the charge on peace negotiations and building the framework for a real deal.”

“Don’t listen to the fake news or the pro-war psychos claiming otherwise. [Marco Rubio] and [Trump] have it under control. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” she added.

That also sparked responses.

Popular legal analyst emptywheel chimed in, “Luna is right: You should listen to someone fronting for Dmitriev.”

Jonathan Eyal, associate director of Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies, said, “Tell us a bit more about your dealings with Russia’s favourite oligarch. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Ron Filipkowski, a former federal prosecutor, said, “She doesn’t even try to hide that she’s a spokesperson for Putin serving in the US Congress.”

“Post after post, day after day, echoing Russian propaganda,” he added. “Truly sad that people in Pinellas County have chosen this as their representation.”