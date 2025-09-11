MAGA races to cast Charlie Kirk killing as left-wing violence

Shortly after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot on Wednesday, MAGA began spinning the incident as a politically motivated attack.

Kirk was shot in the neck while giving a speech on the University of Utah campus. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Kirk died of his wounds.

No suspects have been arrested, according to The Associated Press.

The lack of explanation from the shooter didn’t stop MAGA internet personalities and commentators from spinning Kirk’s shooting as an example of left-wing violence against conservatives.

“The Left is the party of murder,” Elon Musk posted on X.

“The Left lectured us for the last decade about the dangers of violence from the Right,” Shaun Maguire, a partner at Sequoia Capital, posted on X. “From the assassination attempts of President Trump to Brian Thompson, the United Healthcare CEO, being murdered. Now to Charlie Kirk. The danger was actually on the Left.”

“Charlie Kirk was answering a question about rampant left-wing violence in America when he was shot today,” MAGA influencer Benny Johnson posted on X. “You can hear the crack of a rifle in this video from approximately 100 yards. I am burning with righteous anger. Pray right now for Charlie and his family.”

“The Left is consumed with hatred,” Ned Ryun, CEO of conservative grassroots organization American Majority, posted on X.

“This is the turning point,” conservative internet personality Matt Van Swol posted on X.

“I don’t think the Left knows what they’ve just started,” political consultant Joey Mannarino posted on x.

“Enough political violence from the left!” conservative activist Vernon Jones posted on X.

“I am so sick of the Left wing loser a–holes,” actor Kevin Sorbo posted on X. “They are the most violent ones in the country today.”