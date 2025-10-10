Mai Guru suffered a stroke 10 days ago



BARELY a fortnight since the burial of celebrated comedian and actor, Robam Mwape who was fondly known as Mwine Mushi, Zambia is once again mourning the death of another screen giant, Wanga Zulu who died in the early hours of today aged 51.





Over the past years Wanga endeared herself to the fans of Zambia’s telenovela series Mpali with her brilliant potrayal of the character Mai Guru, a senior wife to a polygamous Nguzu, played by Monde Mutale, a of the Zambezi magic production.





Wanga’s unsmistakble talent and magnetic screen presence redefined local theatre and television. Her artistry left an enduring mark on the hearts of many Zambians who grew up watching her performances.





She is survived by her husband, Daniel Mutale, and their five children, who describe her as not just a mother, but a pillar of strength and comfort to the entire family.



Speaking in an emotional interview, her second-born daughter Natasha Mutale said her mother’s passing was difficult to comprehend.





“The news of my mother’s passing is still new and confusing to me, just like it is to everyone else. She was more of a friend than a mother,” Natasha shared tearfully.



While her death has left a void in the hearts of many, Mai Guru’s legacy continues to shine through the characters she brought to life and the inspiration she offered to fellow artists.





The President of the National Arts Theatre Association of Zambia (NATAZ) and Mpali cast director, Eric Kasomo Jr, described her passing as “a heavy and unexpected burden to bear.”





“Since she began her acting career about 18 years ago, humility has always been her greatest attribute,” Kasomo said. “Those who worked with her can attest that she was one of the most humble and disciplined performers in the industry.”



Kasomo recalled meeting Wanga in 2009 during a Muvi TV casting call for Brothers, where she played the character Mawere the role that first shot her to fame. Her exceptional performance opened doors to notable productions such as Zedman, Mfuti, and Njira, and later, Mpali, where she became a household name as “Mai Guru.”





Speaking on behalf of NATAZ, Kasomo said Wanga was known not only for her talent but also for her warmth, spirituality, and sense of unity.





“During production meetings, she often led the opening and closing prayers, earning the affectionate nickname ‘our in-house pastor,’” he said. “Each time we met, we’d ask, ‘Where is Mai Guru for the opening prayer?’ She had a way of making everyone feel covered in prayer and peace.”





Kasomo described her as a “mother figure” who commanded respect both on and off the set. Despite being older than him, she carried herself with humility and professionalism, respecting the hierarchy of their work relationship.





“I used to call her my girl because she was my tribal cousin,” he said, smiling. “Even though she was older, she always treated me as her director. That showed her deep respect for professionalism and set etiquette.”





He fondly recalled one personal moment after an invitation to her birthday celebration at her home.



“When I arrived, her husband was surprised to see how young I was. He even asked me to cut her birthday cake. That moment reflected the respect she had for her colleagues and her dedication to her craft,” Kasomo reminisced.





Though human like everyone else, Kasomo said Wanga’s virtues far outweighed her flaws.



“She was a fantastic team player and a caring mother figure,” he said. “The younger actors are mourning a mentor, her peers are mourning a friend, and her fans are mourning a warm, inspiring soul.”





Wanga was widely respected for mentoring young actors often guiding them on matters of morality, respect, and discipline. Kasomo described her as “soft-spoken yet firm,” both on and off camera, saying these traits reflected who she truly was in real life.





“The industry has lost a beacon of wisdom,” he said solemnly. “She still had so much more to give to the creative community.”



Recalling her final days, Kasomo said he was among the first to rush to the hospital after learning that she had been admitted.



The family had opted for private medical care, which is why her illness had not been made public.

He disclosed that, in 2014 Wanga survived survival cancer.





Kasomo said that ten days ago she experienced a partial stroke while on set which made her blood pressure to be high, she was then rushed to Levy Mwanawasa teaching Hospital-high cost section were the doctors advised that she should be transferred to the intensive care unit(ICU) where she was treated until her passing.





“The doctors told us it was a 50-50 situation and urged us to pray,” he said quietly.



“We believed God would heal her, but it was not to be.”



He described Wanga as a “jovial, humble, and helpful soul” who touched countless lives through her art and kindness.





“The industry has lost more than an actress,” he said. “We have lost a pillar, a mother, and a mentor.”



As tributes continue to pour in from across the country, one thing remains clear Mai Guru's light may have dimmed on earth, but her legacy will continue to illuminate the Zambian film industry for generations to come…



By Dorica Kapwaya



Kalemba, October 10, 2025