Maid arrested for pretending to be a woman for 5 months,for allegedly attempting to sodomise a 19-year-old man

A MAN of Mtendere who disguised himself as a woman and got a job as a maid has been detained for allegedly attempting to sodomise a 19-year-old man who is his employer’s nephew.

Christopher Mukutindwa, 29, worked as a maid for five months before it was discovered that he was actually male when he was caught trying to molest a teenager.

Mukutindwa is believed to have lured his victim to his room and tried to sodomise him but he managed to overpower him and reported the matter.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga told #Mwebantu in an interview that police received a report of attempted sodomy in which a named employer reported that her maid tried to sodomise her 19-year-old nephew.

“Brief facts are that the maid by the names of Christopher Mukutindwa who has been employed as a maid for five months now called the victim to his room. He then removed the chitenge he was wearing so that he could have carnal knowledge of him and it was at this moment that the victim noticed that the maid was infact a he and he tried to struggle, and sodomize him ,but he managed to overpower him,” he said.

Mr Hamoonga said the suspect has been purporting to be female and worked for them for five months now.

(Mwebantu)

This man has been arrested in Lusaka for disguising himself as a woman while working as a maid for 5 months, during which time he allegedly attempted to sodomise a 19-year-old boy.

This man has been arrested in Lusaka for disguising himself as a woman while working as a maid for 5 months, during which time he allegedly attempted to sodomise a 19-year-old boy.