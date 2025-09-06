MAID IN COURT FOR STABBING EMPLOYERS CHILD IN FACE WITH KNIFE





A MAID of Chilenje Township is in court for allegedly stabbing her employer’s eight-year-old daughter in the face with a knife.





Bathsheba Phiri, who is in her 20s, has been charged with assault on a child, an offence which attracts a minimum mandatory sentence of five years imprisonment, in line with the Children’s Code Act.





Allegations are that on March 31 this year, the accused allegedly assaulted the child.



When Bathsheba first appeared before Lusaka magistrate Idah Phiri, she pleaded not guilty to the allegation.





During trial yesterday, the court heard that the child wanted to play with the maid, who was uninterested, before she stabbed her with a knife she was using to cut vegetables.



Trial continues on September 18, 2025.



ZDM