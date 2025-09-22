UPDATE: Maid who stabbed boss’ child in face is 5-months pregnant; court finds her with case to answer in assault case





THE maid who allegedly stabbed her employer’s eight year-old daughter with a knife in the face has been found with a case to answer for the offence of assault on a child, which attracts a minimum five-year jail term.





According to Zambia Daily Mail, Bathsheba Phiri, who is about five months pregnant, is accused of assaulting the minor.



The accused, who is in her 20s, is said to have assaulted the child on March 31, 2025.





During trial, Mercy testified that on the material day, she was in the living room playing with her little brother, while the accused was cutting vegetables.



The court heard that Mercy approached the maid and asked to play with her but she refused.





The little one then threw a pillow on the legs of the accused, who, in reaction, told the child that “don’t force me to do something bad to you”.





The victim told a magistrate that she just wanted to play with the maid, but that the disinterested helper, in a rage, stabbed her, reports the Zambia Daily Mail.



TV Yatu