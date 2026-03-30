Maiko Zulu writes:

PRESS RELEASE

Monday 30th March 2026



Ref: PPCC/36/2024



2 NGWERERE POLICE OFFICERS FOUND GUILTY IN CASE OF POLICE BRUTALITY AGAINST Maiko Zulu.



I wish to notify the press and interested members of the public that finally, the Police Public Service Commission (PPCC) has found merit in our complaint against Zambia Police Service Officers of Ngwerere Police Station and has recomended to the Inspector General of Police to take disciplinary action against two officers who were found wanting.





This is in a matter in which officers from Ngwerere Police Station verbally and physically assaulted me along Great East Road on 17th August 2023 during Presidential Route Lining duties.





Part of the ruling dated 17th March, 2026 reads:



“Arising from the evidence above, the Commission finds Merit in the complaint of harassment and loss of property against. 17447 Reserve Sergeant Brian Kunda and No.13876 Reserve Sergeant Nicholas Chilima for the following reasons:

1. Grabbing and forcefully pulling you from your car



2. Switching off the engine and forcefully removing the key from the ignition resulting in the loss of your car key

3. No.17447, Reserve Sergeant Brian Kunda used abusive language against you, deleted the evidence from a video recording thereby destroying any evidence

4. Failure to identify themselves”





The Commission has further recommended to the Inspector General to direct the Officer Commanding Lusaka Division to resolve the issue of the missing property. The Commission also exonerated No.47399, Constable Emmanuel Sinyanwe because he did not take part in the harassment.





This case should serve as

reminder to men and women in uniform that the uniform you wear is not your personal property and what you do in that uniform must always be in public interest. A lot of innocent citizens have suffered and died at the hands of overzealous and untrained Police officers, confirming what the Police Inspector General said about junkies within the Police Service. Allegations of political party cadres being fused into the service wouldn’t be justified if such behavior still exists.





I urge fellow citizens not to sit and watch while the Police, who are paid by our tax, go rouge on innocent citizens. No matter how hard and how long it takes, seek justice because no matter how you run away from the law, one day it will surely catch up on you and hence the critical role of oversight institutions like the PPCC.



MZ/29-03-26



#TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised