Maiko Zulu withdraws from Kwacha Awards



He wrote:



WITHDRAWAL FROM KWACHA MUSIC AWARDS 2025





Your ‘Minister of Ganja Affairs’ and ‘Highest Commissioner’ to all ‘Free States’ has yet again been nominated for the 2025 Kwacha MUSIC Awards in the Humanitarian category. We await official communication from Sun Fm.





I want to sincerely thank organizers, cooperating partners and most importantly you, our loyal fans who have supported us for well over 3 decades now.





I regard this nomination in the highest esteem and recognize my fellow nominees and their works as musicians in the humanitarian space. This category also includes Sista D who is my wife and a great humanitarian champion in her own right.





However, as we await official confirmation from the organizers, I wish to state that we will be humbly requesting the withdrawal of the Maiko Zulu nomination from this year’s list as it is in conflict with our personal relationship values which prioritize cooperation over competition. As a couple our only competition remains over a game of Scrabble.





I sincerely thank the award adjudicators for their professionalism and procedural conduct in the selection of nominees and pray for a successful 2025 Kwacha Awards ceremony.

