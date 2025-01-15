MAINA SOKO HOSPITAL PERFORMS RARE BRAIN SURGERY ON AWAKE PATIENT



EVER thought someone could have a brain surgery while awake? Well, Lusaka’s Maina Soko Medical Centre has just made that a reality.



The military hospital has made history by successfully performing its first ever awake complex brain surgery called Craniotomy which is carried out while the patient remains awake and fully aware.





The patient who happens to be a 28 year old man had been diagnosed with a brain tumor that required precise removal to ensure his health and preserve vital brain functions.





According to a statement issued by Commanding Officer Colonel Peddy Mabuku, during the procedure, surgeons removed a small piece of the patient’s skull to access the tumor.





The 28 year old man stayed awake and responsive throughout the surgery, following instructions from the medical team.





The surgery which lasted for three and 54 minutes was handled by a team of experienced surgeons and other medical staff.



The patient was asked to perform simple tasks during the operation, such as moving his hands and responding to questions.





The activities helped the surgeons monitor the brain’s critical functions in real time to ensure that no damage was done to areas controlling movement, speech or other vital abilities as revealed by the statement.





Maina Soko Medical Centre Commandant, Brigadier General Levy Muchemwa, praised the team’s efforts, calling the successful surgery a major milestone.



Brig Gen Muchemwa said the achievement shows the skill and dedication of the medical professionals at the Centre.





He said it also demonstrated the centre’s commitment to offering advanced healthcare services in Zambia.



By Catherine Pule

