MAINA SOKO MEDICAL CENTER CONDUCTING 8 BRAIN SURGERIES MONTHLY





Maina Soko Medical Center says it is now conducting about eight brain surgeries every month, showcasing its increased capacity in specialist care.





Hospital Commandant Brigadier General Dr. Levy Muchemwa gave the update when Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General Geoffrey Zyeele, visited the hospital to give hampers to new year-born babies and other patients at the health facility.





Dr. Muchemwa disclosed that in 2025, the hospital carried out over 700 surgical procedures and currently has 64 patients, with numbers almost evenly shared between service members and civilians.





He highlighted that despite manpower challenges, the hospital continues to operate normally, with an establishment review underway to strengthen staffing and improve service delivery in 2026.





And Lieutenant General Zyeele has assured that the military-run medical health center will continue to offer quality health medical care and services.





Meanwhile, Kitwe District has recorded a total of 11 new year babies, comprising six girls and five boys.





Speaking when she presented baby hampers to six health facilities across the district this morning, Kitwe Mayor Mpasa Mwaya represented by her Deputy, Alex Mwango has expressed satisfaction with the number of babies born, and wished them good health and a bright future.



