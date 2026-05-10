Major media outlets report that the United States is considering deploying permanent military forces inside Israel amid escalating tensions across the Middle East and soaring arms sales.





Israeli local media and Chinese news outlets, citing senior security sources, claim Washington is discussing plans to station U.S. troops in Israel on a permanent basis, marking what could become a major shift in American military strategy in the region.





The reports emerge as the U.S. accelerates military aid and weapons deliveries to Israel despite the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Regional security conditions, however, remain highly unstable.





Although Israel has long held the status of a “Major Non-NATO Ally” of the United States, the country has never hosted a large permanent U.S. military presence on its territory. Currently, only a small operational U.S. facility exists near Beersheba.





Analysts say that if confirmed, the move would signal Washington’s intention to establish a stronger long-term military footprint in Israel to deter regional threats and maintain strategic balance following recent naval clashes and high-level attacks in the region.





Neither the U.S. government nor Israeli officials have officially confirmed the reports at this time.